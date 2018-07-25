Perak to give 30,000 low-income households free water from August

Starting next month, 30,000 underprivileged families in the state will receive 25 cubic metres of free water under the Perak Water Board’s subsidy scheme. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, July 25 — Starting next month, 30,000 underprivileged families in the state will receive 25 cubic metres of free water under the Perak Water Board’s subsidy scheme.

Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the decision was endorsed during the state executive council meeting that he chaired today at the State Secretariat building.

“We have also decided to increase the amount of water given to them from 20 cubic metres practised by the previous administration to 25 cubic metres,” he said.

Regular domestic users will get a 10 per cent discount off their water bill, he said.

The free water initiative was among the state Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) promises during the 14th general election.

On a separate matter, Ahmad Faizal announced the reassignment of state executive councillor portfolios.

The changes affected all excos except for Ahmad Faizal, Paul Yong Choo Kiong, Abdul Yunus Jamhari and Tan Kar Hing.

Asmuni Awi is now the Religious and Islamic Education, Rural and Entrepreneur Development Committee chairman; Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin is now the Investment, Industry and Region Development Committee chairman; Abdul Aziz Bari is now the Education, Technology, Science, Environment and Information Committee chairman.

A. Sivanesan is now the Health, Consumer Affairs, National Integration and Human Resources Committee chairman; Wong May Ing is now the Social Welfare and Women and Family Development; Hasnul Zulkarnain Abd Munaim is now the Communication, Multimedia and NGO Committee chairman while Howard Lee Chuan How is now the Sports and Youth Development Committee chairman.

Ahmad Faizal said the restructuring was to match the federal ministries.