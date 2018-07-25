UEC recognition can harm national harmony, Perak mufti claims

The senior Islamic cleric said the Chinese-language school leaving certificate threatens the status of Bahasa Melayu as the national language. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, July 25 — Perak Mufti Tan Sri Harussani Zakaria warned today that national unity is at risk if the government recognises the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) from Chinese independent schools.

The senior Islamic cleric said the Chinese-language school leaving certificate threatens the status of Bahasa Melayu as the national language.

“Recognising UEC will dissolve the spirit of racial unity which is premised on Bahasa Melayu as the medium of instruction in the National Education Policy.

“It will be most disappointing if the UEC is recognised. This is because it will open a substantial space for other races by raising the spirit of racialism that can jeopardise the existing harmony in the country,” he said in a statement.

Harussani’s remarks follows Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu’s announcement three days ago that the state government “will follow suit” if the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government moves to recognise the UEC.

There are about 60 independent Chinese-medium schools in Malaysia, with over 20 of them in East Malaysia.

The UEC has limited recognition in Sarawak, Selangor and Penang, which means its holders can apply for jobs in the civil service provided they score a credit in the national language subject.

The mufti said the country was heading in the right direction as far as national unity was concerned based on the current National Education Policy, which was drawn up according to the Razak Report 1956 and Rahman Talib Report 1960.

He added that past statesmen like first prime minister Tunku Abdul Rahman and former MCA leaders Tun Tan Cheng Lock and Tun Tan Siew Sin had rejected the UEC during their time, and so showed the government’s priority to be on national unity.

He urged the current PH federal government to take into account the public sentiment when planning a new education policy.

“They should not just accept suggestions and implement it without looking into the impact and consequences of the policy,” Harussani said.

The four-party PH coalition had promised to recognise the UEC in its election manifesto.

Education Minister Maszlee Malik recently reiterated that the new administration will fulfil its pledge, despite claims that recognising the UEC would throw the country’s education into disarray and hamper national identity and racial integration efforts.