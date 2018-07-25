NFC project site will be redeveloped, says MB

The state government will redevelop the cattle farm previously run by the National Feedlot Corporation (NFC) company, should the project move to Johor, Aminuddin said today. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, July 25 — The state government will redevelop the cattle farm previously run by the National Feedlot Corporation (NFC) company, should the project move to Johor.

Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun said that in the meantime, he would meet with the Minister of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Salahuddin Ayub in the near future to discuss the matter.

“This step is to ensure the supply of meat in the state is sufficient to meet the demand besides aiming to help the people, especially the livestock breeders around Tampin.

“We are aware that the NFC case is still in court so any plan for development to be implemented at the site should wait for the case to be completed,” he told reporters after chairing the state executive council meeting here today.

In the same development, Aminuddin said the state government would also develop four locations to serve as satellite farms for cattle breeding in the state.

“I have directed State Agriculture and Agro-based Committee Chairman Bakri Sawir to take immediate action on the matter.

“These four areas will be broken into feedlots or smallholdings so that more breeders can get involved and benefit,” he said.

Earlier, Salahuddin said the NFC project would be given a new breath and brand with Johor to be a beef cattle rearing hub.

He said a proposal letter to the Cabinet would be submitted to proceed with the objective of the project to supply 30 per cent of the local meat requirement. — Bernama