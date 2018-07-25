Isa Samad’s residence burgled

A burglary took place early today at the residence of the former Felda chairman near Nilai. ― Bernama pic

NILAI, July 25 — A burglary took place early today at the residence of former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad near here.

Three men, believed to be foreigners, wearing masks and armed with machetes and knives broke into the double-storey house in Nilai Springs Heights at 4.55am and robbed the occupants of RM14,900 in cash and valuables, said Negri Sembilan chief police officer Datuk Noor Azam Jamaluddin.

He said three adults and four children were at home when the burglars broke into the house, probably through a rear sliding window.

The intruders tied up two of the adults with telephone wire and covered them with blankets in the living room but they did not disturb the children who were fast asleep, he said in a media statement.

Noor Azam said a security guard was asleep at that time and the closed-circuit television cameras were not functioning.

He said the burglars escaped with RM5,700 cash, two gold chains valued at RM3,500, a diamond ring valued at RM1,200, a gold bangle valued at RM1,500 and three watches valued at RM3,000.

The police have appealed to people with information on the case to assist them in the investigation. — Bernama