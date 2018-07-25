Russian tennis star Youzhny to end ATP tennis career

Russia’s Mikhail Youzhny (pic) returns a backhand to Emil Reinberg during the BB&T Atlanta Open at Atlantic Station in Atlanta July 24, 2018. ― AFP pic

ATLANTA, July 25 ― Veteran Russian tennis star Mikhail Youzhny said yesterday that he would retire from the ATP Tour following the St. Petersburg Open tournament in mid-September.

The 36-year-old from Moscow made the announcement after winning his first round match at the Atlanta Open 6-2, 6-0 over American Emil Reinberg.

“The time is over,” the former world No. 8 said.

The 10-time ATP singles title winner said he is looking forward to competing in a final grand slam at the US Open late next month, then wrap things up at the St. Petersburg Open which begins September 17.

“I was so nervous this evening because I can announce I finish my tennis career after US Open and one more tournament. I will play my club tournament .... and this will be my last tournament.”

Youzhny, who is ranked 105th in the world, still has some work to do at the Atlanta Open. He advances to the second round for a clash with German seventh seed Mischa Zverev with the winner likely meeting top seed John Isner in the quarter-finals.

Youzhny crushed Reinberg in just 73 minutes, winning a perfect 17 of 17 points on his first serve and breaking the American's serve five times.

Youzhny competed in several Olympics and also won nine doubles titles. His best result in a grand slam was reaching the semi-finals of the US Open twice in 2010 and 2006 where he upset second seeded Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals. ― AFP