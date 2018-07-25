Minister: Asean foreign ministers to discuss South China Sea Code of Conduct

Saifuddin said the talks on the matter would be discussed at the Asean Foreign Ministers Meeting in Singapore next week. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Malaysia wants the talks on establishing the Code of Conduct (CoC) in the South China Sea to be finalised quickly to ensure peace, security and stability in those waters, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the talks on the matter would be discussed at the Asean Foreign Ministers Meeting in Singapore next week.

He said the CoC was seen to be more effective in ensuring peace in those waters compared to the toothless Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea.

“The process of establishing the CoC should be expedited and the matter is already on the table of the Asean Foreign Ministers Meeting to be held in Singapore next week.

“I am not saying that the CoC has fangs but let’s establish it first. If the CoC has been established and the aggressive situation remains widespread, we will have to view it from another angle,” he said when replying to a supplementary question, from Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee (BN-Beluran). — Bernama