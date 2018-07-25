Pakatan ‘sabotaged’ 1MDB restructuring efforts, Pasir Salak MP claims

Tajuddin claimed Pakatan had 'sabotaged' 1MDB restructuring efforts. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — A Barisan Nasional (BN) lawmaker has claimed that Pakatan Harapan (PH) had undermined the previous government’s restructuring efforts with regards to the scandal-tainted 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman (BN — Pasir Salak) claimed PH had “sabotaged” 1MDB restructuring efforts when debating the motion on the Royal Address in Parliament today, the Star Online reported.

“You all sabotaged 1MDB. I maintain that, because there was a plan to go for public listing to raise funds for a project, which is a strategic project.

“We didn't want the power plants to be controlled by the private sector, because it's a very strategic project,” he said in the report.

Tajuddin’s comments drew the anger of RSN Rayer (PH — Jelutong) and Wong Shu Qi (PH — Kluang), who stood up to demand an explanation.

The 70-year-old controversial MP, however, went on to comment about the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX), which he said was meant to be a world-class financial centre and the global capital of Islamic banking.

Tajuddin claimed that certain parties were spiteful and did not want the TRX to take place.

“The Jews do not like all this — that we were going to become the centre for the rise of Islamic civilisation,” he was quoted as saying.

Tajuddin also challenged the lawmakers in Dewan Rakyat who claimed that Umno had received funds from 1MDB to show proof of such transactions.

He also said he felt sad for PH lawmakers as the Cabinet did not agree with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s plans for a new national car.

“Why didn't you all agree? It's a good project and I support it,” he said.

Tajuddin’s comments caused several PH MPs to stand in protest, but Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon put a stop to the arguments.

On May 9, the then ruling BN government was dealt a crushing blow when the PH Opposition coalition took federal power after the 14th General Election. Dr Mahathir, the country’s former prime minister, replaced Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his ruling BN.

PH’s victory was seen to be from their persistent criticism of corruption in the nine-year-old 1MDB, touted as a sovereign strategic fund. 1MDB started TRX and, until three years ago, was its principal developer.

Following that, several investigations, including one by the FBI, have calculated that US$4.5 billion (RM18.2 billion) is missing from the development fund, and some US$731 million was diverted to Najib’s personal accounts.

In June, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng was reported to have said US$750 million was allegedly misappropriated by 1MDB from TRX. The government, he said, had nevertheless decided to invest almost US$700 million more to complete the project.

On July 3, Najib was arrested and charged with theft and money laundering. He pleaded not guilty and was released on bail.