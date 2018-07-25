Fighting crime is top priority for local digital security company

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Gamma Solution Sdn Bhd was first established in 2000 as one of the fastest growing companies in Malaysia, providing comprehensive and integrated services and solutions from analog to IP surveillance systems. The organisation’s core business has always been in the distribution of CCTVs (closed circuit television). It was then an analog version and many premises have seen Gamma Solution’s top notch experts and expertise at work at these projects around the country.

Today, keeping abreast of changes around the world, Gamma Solution has gone forward in leaps and bounds to arrive at digital IP Surveillance. With the world going into the internet of things (IoT), Gamma Solution has also embarked on CCTVs becoming ‘intelligent’ as these cameras are now connected via internet to computer software and hardware thus evolving into gadgets that turn automatic in handling surveillance of premises even in areas that encompass large spaces.

In fact, like most companies in the country that are involved in providing high tech surveillance in security and safety of buildings and houses, commercial environments, and in government and private sectors, Gamma Solution remains as one of the top-ranking companies that continues to provide surveillance system that integrates CCTV to IP network with scalable end-to-end solution that helps organisations to deploy IP surveillance systems with flexibility, scalability and compatibility.

According to Wan Yat Hon, Managing Director of Gamma Solution Sdn Bhd, the company is focusing on becoming one of the leading organisations that would also be able to provide security solutions to the whole of South East Asia. He said that Malaysia has in fact become so advanced in high-tech use that almost all devices have become internet connected.

Gamma Solution works very closely with Intel, thus it is always at hand to know the latest of technological innovations in the world.

At Gamma Solution, one aspect of surveillance technology is facial recognition where it employs deep learning Artificial Intelligence Technology to recognise persons or intruders at places such as government premises and airports for vigilance against possible terrorists or travellers who have been blacklisted, factories and others. It is also useful at retail sectors for VVIP guest detection (to service them better as premium customers) and handling shoplifting menaces. How this is possible lies in the simple fact that facial recognition is automatically linked to a database. It is from the database where processes take place and images are identified and then ‘reported’ almost instantly. Facial recognition is relatively new in Malaysia and we foresee it will be a very important tool in the fight against crime in terms of efficiency and accuracy.

Gamma Solution Sdn Bhd is proud to have launched the ‘Fight Crime for Schools Campaign’ in 2017, to stop and prevent crime at schools around the country. Wan said they had sponsored 100 sets of Megapixels IP Surveillance System to detect potential crime and prevent kidnapping at schools, supported by Intel and WD Purple. He said it is common knowledge today that many crimes take place in schools and their vicinity. These high definition IP cameras strategically located are capable of scanning and recording wide areas at school entrances where most student drop-offs and pick-ups take place. What is even more comforting is the 4 megapixels high resolution IP cameras are able to capture and recognise car plate numbers and human faces clearly.

Wan Yat Hon, Managing Director of Gamma Solution Sdn Bhd.

This campaign, explained Wan, cost them one million ringgit for the 100 schools where half of the beneficiaries were primary schools in the Klang Valley while the rest were from around the country, including Sabah and Sarawak. Projects such as these form part of Gamma Solution’s corporate social responsibility (CSR). Wan asserted that Gamma Solution Sdn Bhd is totally committed to stop crime everywhere in the country; from schools and housing estates to private sectors and public premises, including towns and cities, employing the finest of digital security surveillance. With the fast-paced growth and development of the country, high tech crime prevention methods are significant and pertinent, and the vision of Gamma Solution is focused on contributing to the general safety of communities with our mission statement, ‘Fight crimes together for a secure society’.

It is here, where Gamma Solution Sdn Bhd has developed a mobile application called BigBoss. This is a security cum community application and one has to be in possession of a smart mobile phone with IOS or Android operating system. Imagine if you are home alone and you hear someone breaking in. With just a few touches on BigBos SOS your real time GPS will be shared with your family and friends and it also can notify BigBoss users within 5km around you (Power of Community). This is a fight crime tool offered by Gamma Solution for free to the public with the purpose of creating a safe and secure living environment. The app will show the total number of people who have received and acknowledged the SOS alert, and you can send text or voice messages to recipients to ensure assistance is provided in the fastest possible way.

BigBoss also offers Monitor, Countdown and Override functions to let users travel with confidence by allowing your family to keep a close eye on you. On top of fighting crime, Gamma hopes that its application can create and build a sharing and caring society whereby anyone in danger can make use of the Power of Community. Gamma Solution continues to maintain its commitment of providing safety and security throughout the country towards creating a crime-free and safe Malaysia.

Gamma Solution Sdn Bhd

15, Jalan Rampai Niaga 5

Rampai Business Park 53300

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Tel: 603-41491800

Website: www.gamma.com.my

Facebook/Gamma Solution Sdn Bhd