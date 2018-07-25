First look at Dave Bautista and Pierce Brosnan in ‘Final Score’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from upcoming action thriller ‘Final Score’ that stars Dave Bautista and Pierce Brosnan.

LOS ANGELES, July 25 — Saban Films has released the first trailer for action thriller Final Score that stars Dave Bautista and Pierce Brosnan.

Bautista stars as an ex-soldier who finds himself battling deadly terrorists to save his niece while out for a football match.

The film also stars Ray Stevenson, Martyn Ford, Ralph Brown, Alexandra Dinu and Lucy Gaskell.

The synopsis for the film reads: “A group of heavily armed criminals take control of a stadium packed with 35,000 football fans. Ex-soldier Michael Knox (Bautista) is forced to use skills from his military background and everything at his disposal to save the spectators, including the life of a fallen comrade’s daughter.”

Final Score is set for UK release on September 7.