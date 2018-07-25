Providing customers with solutions that best meet their needs

Simplicity is the ideology behind home and retail security, which is one of the largest segments in security technology.

KUALA LUMPUR July 25 — With a perimeter camera, we can view critical paths like corridors and public areas, and if there is an intrusion, the system will notify the security that runs a check on the area. When it comes to security products, there are many different types of high definition cameras, different formats of door access readers, and endless solutions when it comes to apps and management softwares. This is where we stand out in providing a complete solution to all our clients from different specialised vertical projects like airports, government offices, metro stations and mixed developments.

Pictured on the right is our latest turnstile system by HIK Vision with a Facial Recognition terminal using deep learning facial recognition technology. This system is an alternative to the biometrics, smart card and QR code reader system, where certain applications demand security solutions at the highest level. This is a solution which eliminates possibilities of clone cards or codes and is comparatively more efficient as compared to a biometric system, where each person needs to scan their fingerprint (especially in a high traffic application). We foresee that such technology will soon become a benchmark that many will adopt as part of their building solutions.

The most preferred security solutions of today will be an Integrated Security Solution System which integrates CCTV, intrusion alarm, access control, voice alarm system, fire alarm system and a full list of other building solutions. But when we ask the most common question to most of our clients, “Why do you want an integrated system?” we realise that 90% of them do not have the slightest idea of what an integrated security system can do or what it is capable of doing. At ADC, integrated security solutions are our core products, tailored for township developers, government ministries, large mixed developments or specialised vertical projects like the airports, military camps, metro stations or even universities.

A structured approach to integrated security solutions is to understand the nature of the development and, if properly designed, an integrated solution is able to automate the entire security process and address their unique risks and threats. It is a valuable tool for a building or township as it improves safety, reduces risks and provides valuable information that directly and indirectly supports their operation.

The ADC approach for deploying integrated security solutions combines the insight, expertise and experience of our staff and a consultative approach to problem solving, mindfully providing our customers with the solution that best meets their needs. Our solutions are manufacturer and technology neutral, designed to be scalable and capable of integrating with current or planned system upgrades.

Advanced security technology need not necessarily be costly. At ADC Security Technologies, we have the latest Facial Recognition terminal with biometric solution which suits many small to medium- size retails, offices or even residential buildings that demand the latest security technology and with a reasonable budget.

Our latest inclusion into our product portfolio would be the Intrinsically safe or ‘explosion-proof ‘ camera system.

On numerous occasions, we have met with clients who know their needs and solutions, but overlooked the complexity of the operation and maintenance. It would be a disaster to let someone without experience and knowledge run a facial recognition analysis. It is part of our responsibility to let them experience the operations and to provide comprehensive training upon handing over the system.

Home security is one of the largest segments in the security technology business and the ideology behind home and retail security is simplicity, and this is not about compromising on security technology or having something less powerful. The key is to be simple yet powerful; this is the product statement for our EZVIZ Series of Home & Retail Security Products line, where we have a range of high definition WiFi cameras that have Pre-Emptive Defence Mode (Active Light & Alarm Sound) that supports two-way communication, all weather and have the ability to see in total darkness. In addition, we have a range of wireless intrusion alarm systems with wireless panic button to complement the solution. These systems are powerful and easy to install and configure. We have the commitment and the dedication to ensure the best of solutions for all home owners.

