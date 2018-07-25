Henry Golding addresses whitewashing controversy in ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ on US talk show (VIDEO)

Golding said growing up, he often struggled with his half-British and half-Malaysian identity. — Screengrab from 'The View'

PETALING JAYA, July 25 — On US talk show The View, Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding spoke about the backlash he received from critics who claimed he was not Asian enough for the role.

In the highly-anticipated romantic comedy-drama, Golding plays Nick Young, a New York-based Singaporean professor who introduces his girlfriend — played by Constance Wu — to his ultra-rich family.

“It’s something that a lot of mixed race people (experience) and being half British, there were outcries of whitewashing but I don’t have hate for that.

“I think it’s definitely a conversation that should be seen because it kind of just shows the studios that we’re watching (that) we’re very aware of how we want our films to tell authentic stories,” Golding told the panel of hosts.

The half-British and half-Iban actor and television presenter said growing up, he often struggled with his identity.

“The one thing that I learned very young was to own my identity. And I knew I’m Asian through and through. There’s nothing I needed to prove,” Golding said.

He added that the best way to fight such thinking is by opening a dialogue.

Crazy Rich Asians, based on Kevin Kwan’s bestselling novel and directed by Jon M. Chu, also stars Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina and Ken Jeong.

It is the first major Hollywood movie that features an all-Asian cast in 25 years.

The last film that had an Asian-dominated cast was The Joy Luck Club, an adaptation of Amy Tan’s bestselling 1989 novel.

According to Vogue, Golding also hosted a secret screening party two nights ago at The Whitby Hotel in New York, attended by CNN’s Alina Cho, American actress Angela Bassett and Chinese-American businesswoman Wendi Murdoch.

*Crazy Rich Asians opens on August 22 in Malaysia.