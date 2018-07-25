Nurul Izzah: Funding for technical, vocational training to be reviewed

Nurul Izzah speaks during a press conference at Institut Jantung Negara, Kuala Lumpur July 25, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 —Newly-appointed Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) chairman Nurul Izzah Anwar said she will look into reviewing the allocations for the programme following misappropriation of funds from the Skills Development Fund Corporation (PTPK).

She said she would look into TVET inclusively and bring forward problems that have arisen from the administration of the previous government.

“My mandate is to holistically look (into TVET), and I will definitely bring forward several problems with the PTPK fund,” she said.

“This includes allocations from the fund that have been halted or severely cut due to the ongoing investigations into the misappropriation by the political secretary of the former Human Resource minister.”

In September 2017, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission detained the 61-year-old political secretary for allegedly misappropriating RM40 million channeled through PTPK.

The Permatang Pauh MP added that such misappropriation had to be stopped so that TVET institutions would be able to run well for the sake of those who truly needed it.

“We are now responsible for what the past government left behind, including the misappropriation,” she said.

“Whether we like it or not, we have to restore the function of the TVET institutions so that the children of tomorrow, especially those from the lower income groups will succeed.”

“TVET has strong potential to be on par with other TVET programmes in the world, like that in Germany.”

Nurul Izzah was speaking at the Programme MyHeart initiative spearheaded by Yayasan MyPrihatin and the Institut Jantung Negara Foundation today.

The programme is in its third year and a memorandum of understanding was signed between the two foundations to raise RM50,000 by March 2019 for children under 17-years-old who need financial assistance.