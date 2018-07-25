Driving technologically advanced solutions across industries

The most preferred security solutions of today will be an Integrated Security Solution System which integrates CCTV, intrusion alarm, access control, voice alarm system, fire alarm systems and a full list of other building solutions.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — ADC Security Technologies provides a wide range of engineered solutions and consultations across CCTV surveillance, access control, intrusion detection, public address, and audio visual as well as other building solutions.

ADC was formed with a mission to drive technological advance solutions across the industry with the highest reliability.

Driving such extensive technology portfolio and with the experience, we are also certified by the Construction Industry Development Board Malaysia with CIDB G6 and are qualified to support large-scale vertical applications such as government facilities, commercial buildings, township surveillance, airports, railways, and oil & gas to residential sectors.

Our clients are high-profile developers, government ministries, multinational corporations and global key accounts. Hence, ADC preferred partners and brands are renowned global leaders such as Bosch Security Systems, Honeywell Security, Pixelab, HIK Vision, Audio Technica, and others. As a pre-requisite towards the “user-centric business” objective, we do not compromise on quality or neglect our client’s requirements. This is a crucial platform for us to reach out to regional and global partners.

Our Services

1. Comprehensive project contracting, where we conduct site surveys and system consultation to design and build.

2. Project management, on-site installation, cabling, testing and commissioning to comprehensive after-sales service and maintenance.

3. Product distribution for world renowned brands of electronic security products, audio visual, communication and ICT and IOT systems. We also provide licensee to our resellers who would like to expand their business portfolio.

4. Product management, OEM services for CCTV solutions, electronic security equipment and ELV products.

Our latest Facial Recognition solutions adopt advanced deep learning algorithm.

Our latest inclusion into our product portfolio would be the intrinsically safe or “explosion-proof” camera system, where we install in hazardous and potentially explosive environment, and where our camera or devices will not cause an explosion. The products are mainly made of high grade stainless steel or aluminium. The cameras and accessories used in such an environment are designed to prevent ignitions of the surrounding gases (if there is leakage). In Malaysia, our customers are primarily from the oil & gas industry (both on and offshore). Our cameras are specially certified and tested and meet standards defined by ATEX or IECEx to prevent sparks exiting the devices that could trigger an explosion.

Facial Detection & Recognition refers to the process by which faces are captured and matched to an existing database of face images for various security applications. We can use it for door or barrier gate access to detect potential threats from a database of blacklisted faces. Our latest Facial Recognition solutions adopt advanced deep learning algorithm which improves accuracy and provides a stable platform for various applications.

At ADC Security Tchnologies, we have the latest Facial Recognition Terminal with Biometric Solution.

At ADC Security Technologies, we constantly educate and train ourselves with not only the latest technology but also the best practice in implementation and maintenance. It has been our working culture to provide as much information as we can to all our customers as it has been proven to guide them to make the best decision in their purchases. It is a myth if someone were to inform that a single surveillance camera is able do all the work.

Our approach is to make customers understand their security needs and concern, and from there we will propose accordingly. If someone requires a solution for high-rise residential purpose, we will suggest having a field camera, where you have an overview of vehicle, type and colour coming in and out of the compound, and by adding a face camera, you can capture the driver’s face and the car plate.