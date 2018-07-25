Finance Ministry says over RM10m for Tabung Harapan from donors abroad

Amiruddin said the Pakatan Harapan government has yet to decide on a closing date for the collection of funds. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Tabung Harapan Malaysia (THM) has received over RM10 million in donation from foreign sources, said the Finance Ministry today.

With almost RM162 million collected as of 3pm yesterday, its deputy minister Amiruddin Hamzah said the Pakatan Harapan government has yet to decide on a closing date for the collection of funds.

“The cut-off period of the public funds collection has not been fixed by the Federal government yet, because we are still receiving donations on a daily basis from many different parties. Not only inside the country, but also overseas which had exceeded over RM10 million,” he told Dewan Rakyat.

