Klang MP pays homage to hardworking father who raised four children alone

Charles Santiago delivers a eulogy at his father's funeral at the Assumption Church in Petaling Jaya July 25, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, July 25 — DAP lawmaker Charles Santiago paid one of the greatest tributes any child could accord their father at his funeral.

At Santiago Rayappan’s funeral Mass at Assumption Church at Jalan Templer here, the Klang MP remembered his 81-year-old father for the love he poured into his family after their mother died while Charles and his three siblings were still young children.

“My father raised us single-handedly after our mother passed away years ago. Despite his meagre salary he managed to send his children to study abroad.

“In my younger days I was terrified of forgetting my father’s face, his laughter or the sound of his voice. But now I am comforted by the fact that these powerful memories grow stronger over the years, never to fade.

“My father leaves behind a legacy of intimate moments, where he imparted wisdom unto his children,” Charles said in the eulogy.

At times on the verge of emotion, Charles was supported by his niece Marisha Peter, who stood beside him with a comforting hand on his back.

To Charles, the funeral Mass was a time to remember and celebrate his father’s life.

He spoke of his father’s unconditional love and patience in raising all four children, remembering how Santhiago would burn the midnight oil after a long day at work to coach him in his studies.

“I was never the most hardworking student in my school. So when my father came home one day after working overtime, and saw me struggling in my Maths homework, he sat beside me until 2am.

“He never restricted me in any way, even when my studies were affected from the age of 15 onwards when I became involved in activism and organising plantation and factory workers,” Charles said.

He said Santiago had an excellent track record at electric company Tenaga Nasional Berhad, where the latter served for over 30 years.

“He was the most experienced of his generation, his bosses held him in high regard. It was always a proud thing for us to know how much his skills were appreciated,” he added.

Santiago was buried at the Christian Cemetery along Jalan Kuari, Cheras after the Mass.

He leaves behind four children and four grandchildren.