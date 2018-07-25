Hillary Clinton, Madeleine Albright, Colin Powell to guest star on TV show

Hillary Clinton has also made an appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live’, opposite Kate MacKinnon. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 25 — Three former US secretaries of state will have cameos on the fall premiere of CBS’s Madam Secretary, revealed the Hollywood Reporter yesterday.

Season five of Madam Secretary, starring Téa Leoni as Elizabeth McCord, a former CIA analyst and professor who is now the US Secretary of State is about to get some surprising guest appearances.

The three former Secretaries of State will appear together in the season’s premiere episode, airing on October 7 on CBS.

In the episode, Leon’s character will reach out to the three formers for help dealing with a “delicate situation”.

Madeleine Albright was secretary of state from 1997-2001 under Bill Clinton and was the first woman to hold the post. She has appeared on Madam Secretary before, as well as on Parks and Recreation and Gilmore Girls.

Colin Powell was George W. Bush’s secretary of state from 2001-05, and had an uncredited cameo on JAG in 1997.

Hillary Clinton served under Barack Obama as secretary of state from 2009-13. She has previously appeared in Broad City in 2016. — AFP-Relaxnews