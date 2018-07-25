Syed Saddiq: With CEP, no need for foreign consultants

Syed Saddiq said the appointment of the council members is based on meritocracy and administrative experience. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

IPOH, July 25 — The Youth and Sports Minister has defended the Council of Eminent Persons (CEP), saying he is proud that the government recognised the capabilities of local figures.

Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said rather than employing foreign consultants with the people's money, the government appreciated the services of these figures.

"This should be a lesson to us that there are many qualified locals who are ready to be of service to the country," he said.

In a statement today, the Muar Member of Parliament said the appointment of the council members is based on meritocracy and administrative experience.

"Every action and decision made by CEP cannot be approved by themselves. Hence, the issue of CEP members being more powerful than the Cabinet does not arise," he said, reiterating that the CEP is not capable of acting as it wishes and go beyond its power.

Syed Saddiq noted that the role of CEP was to advise the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

"If the advice is not appropriate, Cabinet has the right to reject or ask for improvement to the suggestion and advice," he said.

He also said that the CEP was only given 100 days to advise the Cabinet.

"During that 100 days, a lot of advice and suggestions had been forwarded to the government. The issue of there being a clash in power did not arise," he added.

Syed Saddiq was responding to criticism by Rembau member of parliament Khairy Jamaluddin who said the CEP had overstepped its authority and should be dissolved.

The former Youth and Sports Minister had cited the example of CEP chairman Tun Daim Zainuddin’s visit to China to renegotiate Malaysia’s contracts and loans, which Khairy claims should have been handled by the foreign minister.

He also cited the action of CEP in summoning Chief Justice Tun Md Raus Sharif and Court of Appeals President Tan Sri Zulkefli Ahmad Makinudin to give statements to the council.