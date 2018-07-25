'I don’t like married men', Vida says after rumoured love affair with actor Amaris

Vida says she has known actor Putra Amaris for years. — Picture via Instagram/Putra Amaris

PETALING JAYA, July 25 — Rumours swirled yesterday about a possible romance between cosmetics millionaire Datuk Seri Dr Vida and actor Putra Amaris.

Vida, whose real name is Hasmiza Othman, is said to have grown close to the 33-year-old actor following a series of pictures and videos of them together on Instagram.

When asked about the rumour, Vida, told Sinar Online that they have known each other for a long time.

“I’ve known him for ages, around five years but I didn’t think too much of it. When I was casting actors for my new video clip, Amaris messaged me, saying that he wanted to work with me and that’s when we got close.

“About our relationship, I’m not quite sure what to say wait and see, time will tell,” she said.

Most recently, Amaris was featured in Vida's music video for her World Cup 2018 song Lavida Go Bola.

Given Amaris’ status as a married man, Vida insisted she does not like other women’s husbands.

“I’ve been in a polygamous situation before, I don’t like it. Which explains why I don’t like married men but I’m afraid too because I don’t want to eat my own words — these things are hard to say.

“For now, I’m just going to go with the flow,” she said.

Yesterday, Vida told mStar that she was training the actor for a collaborative project they are currently working on.

Amaris, whose real name is Amran Ismail, married a former religious teacher in January this year.