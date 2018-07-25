SST will not affect air fares, says MAB

MAB group chief executive officer Izham Ismail said air tickets were exempted from the SST before the GST came into play in April 2015. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

PETALING JAYA, July 25 — Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) does not expect the impending sales and services tax (SST) will affect air fares, should the implementation of the tax regime remains unchanged like before.

Group chief executive officer Izham Ismail said air tickets were exempted from the SST before the goods and services tax (GST) came into play in April 2015.

“But for now, we are still awaiting guidance from the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (before we take) for further move,” he told a press conference after signing a one-year agreement between MAB and four umrah tour operators here, today. — Bernama