Zahid sole candidate for PAC chief post, minister says

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Datuk Liew Vui Keong disclosed today that Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is the only candidate nominated to be chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of law and parliamentary affairs said the Pakatan Harapan government will not have a candidate for the post.

“There is only one candidate, from the Opposition.

“We are only considering those from Opposition because it is part of the Pakatan manifesto promise,” Liew told reporters in Parliament here.

