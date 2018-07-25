Parliamentary affairs minister: No need to dock Pakatan MPs' allowance for absenteeism

Datuk Liew Vui Keong said the backbenchers were 'new' to being on the government team and had much to learn. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Datuk Liew Vui Keong defended Pakatan Harapan (PH) lawmakers who went missing from the Dewan Rakyat after lunch yesterday, causing a six-minute delay in the afternoon proceedings.

In response to criticism and calls to cut the allowances of MPs who were absent, the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of law and parliamentary affairs said the backbenchers were “new” to being on the government team and had much to learn.

“They are still new. Some of them do not know that you have to rush to the house if the bell rings twice,” he said.

Former minister Tan Sri Rais Yatim proposed yesterday cutting the allowances of MPs who were absent.

But Liew also said the PH leadership will not tolerate persistent absenteeism in the lower House of Parliament during proceedings.

“If this continues, we will discuss this in the Cabinet and await instruction from the PM,” he said, referring to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who is also PH chairman.

The four-party coalition comprising Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, PKR, DAP and Parti Amanah Negara have yet to have a parliamentary whip.