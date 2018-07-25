Malaysia to have women-friendly sports complex in three years, minister says

Zuraida Kamaruddin said the complex would be equipped to organise international women’s sports meets and cater to the needs of women tourists who wanted to engage in recreation. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUCHONG, July 25 — Malaysia is to have its first women-friendly sports complex that will have amenities such as a children’s nursery, spa and beauty salon, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said today.

She said the complex was expected to be ready in three years, and it would also have a swimming pool only for women and an indoor court as well as amenities for disabled people and children accompanying the women.

“We think there is a need to provide such a facility because women require a recreation area where they can be free and are not confined by various constraints,” she said during a visit to a 6.07-hectare site here, one of the four sites proposed for the complex.

Zuraida said the complex would be equipped to organise international women’s sports meets and cater to the needs of women tourists who wanted to engage in recreation.

On another matter, she said the ministry was in the process of preparing its Public Housing Policy that would be ready in September that would also look into the need to build more affordable houses.

“We will also liaise with all the state governments on the need to provide more land served by a network of amenities so as to build more affordable houses at the lowest cost to enable the low-income people to own houses,” she said.

Zuraida also said that the ministry would ensure that the prices of houses were maintained at a manageable level even after the re-introduction of the Sales and Service Tax (SST). — Bernama