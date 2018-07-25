Need to change petroleum law to raise royalty to 20pc, says economic minister

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali pleaded for more time to carry out the Pakatan Harapan’s electoral promise, pointing out that the ruling coalition had not given a definite deadline in its manifesto. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali told Parliament today that the Petroleum Development Act (PDA) 1974 must be amended before Putrajaya can increase the oil royalty payout to states that produce the resource.

He pleaded for more time to carry out the Pakatan Harapan’s electoral promise, pointing out that the ruling coalition had not given a definite deadline in its manifesto.

“If we want to implement the 20 per cent oil royalty based on nett profit, then we would have to first amend the PDA 1974,” he said during Question Time.

He said the federal government must abide by the law, and pointed out that the existing PDA specified that the calculation of the oil royalty is based on gross profit and not nett profit.

