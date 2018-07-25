Bursa ends morning session higher in range-bound trade

On the broader market, gainers outpaced decliners 463 to 325, while 411 counters were unchanged, 731 untraded and 28 others suspended. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session higher in range-bound trading, supported by rotational buying in index-linked stocks, dealers said.

At 12.30pm, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.20 points better at 1,765.13 from Tuesday’s close of 1,762.93.

It moved between 1,760.77 and 1,765.81 throughout the morning session after opening 1.98 points weaker at 1,760.95.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced decliners 463 to 325, while 411 counters were unchanged, 731 untraded and 28 others suspended.

Volume stood at 2.28 billion units valued at RM1.34 billion.

A dealer said Bursa Malaysia was tracking the stronger performance of its Asian peers which were mostly higher today, following positive cues overnight from Wall Street.

US shares showed a strong performance on another bout of strong earnings, which reignited optimism, with technology and healthcare-based companies driving benchmarks higher, he said.

“News of the Chinese government taking steps to boost growth, which include infrastructure spending and tax cuts, also brought positive sentiment to the market,” he said.

Locally, at the end of the morning session, the barometre index was lifted by gains led by Petronas Dagangan, which combined contributed 1.375 points to the index.

Regionally, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.47 per cent to 22,616.56, the Singapore Straits Times Index increased 0.82 per cent to 3,319.72, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.80 per cent to 28,893.12 while South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.23 per cent to 2,275.02.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank added five sen to RM9.82, Public Bank gained two sen to RM24.00, Tenaga rose eight sen to RM14.86, CIMB bagged two sen to RM5.89 while Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM8.80.

Among actives, Sapura Energy improved four sen to 62.5 sen, Velesto, Sumatec Resources and MRCB added one sen each to 30 sen, five sen and 79 sen respectively, while WCT Holdings bagged 4.5 sen to 19.5 sen.

For top gainers, Petronas Dagangan rose 78 sen to RM27.08, United Plantation increased 58 sen to RM27.0 and Panasonic Manufacturing gained 36 sen to RM37.50.

The FBM Emas Index was 29.60 points higher at 12,563.43, the FBMT 100 Index rose 26.16 points to 12,337.39 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 33.13 points to 12,705.34.

The FBM 70 surged 73.29 points to 15,600.700 and the FBM Ace Index added 24.84 points to 5,507.22.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index improved 56.81 points to 17,405.56, the Industrial Index gained 6.58 points to 3,243.47 while the Plantation Index fell 14.24 points to 7,554.34. — Bernama