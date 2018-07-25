The C64 Mini targets October launch in North America

The C64 Mini plug and play console. — Picture courtesy of Nintendo

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25 — A shrunk-down edition of the Commodore 64, a home computer popular in the 1980s, is preparing to make its North American debut on October 9, 2018 with some 64 games pre-loaded.

If it wasn’t such a brand-loyal blend of beige-grey and brown, it would be positively rose-tinted: This nostalgic, miniaturised version of the Commodore 64 even comes with a replica Competition Pro joystick.

Having made its European bow in March 2018, The C64 Mini is now being prepared for an October 9 launch in North America, where it is expected to retail for between US$70 and US$80 (RM284-RM325).

Highlights among its on board games library include the button-mashing California Games and Winter Games sporting events, the tough-tackling futuristic team game Speedball II: Brutal Deluxe, the cave -mining action affair Boulder Dash, stealth operation Impossible Mission II, and formative jump’n’run platformer Jumpman.

Access to a C64 operating system means that owners can code up their own games and applications, should they so desire, while the existence of two USB ports makes for easy loading of additional games, should owners have access.

And while the Mini’s pack-in joystick may not have the same legendary response as the iconic Competition Pro, it at least boasts the requisite nostalgic look.

Interest in retro mini consoles skyrocketed after Nintendo introduced the NES Classic Edition, also known as the Nintendo Classic Mini, in 2016.

Nintendo followed up with the SNES Classic in 2017, making both minis available in 2018.

Meanwhile, legacy manufacturer AtGames redoubled its efforts in pushing its all-in-one Atari and Sega Flashback plug and play console units, and Atari in its current form started making preparations for a 2600 Video Computer System tribute called the VCS. — AFP-Relaxnews