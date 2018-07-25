Perak FA drops Ahmad Shahrul as honorary secretary

Perak FA (Pafa) president Hasnul Zulkarnain Abdul Munaim (seated, centre) speaks during a press conference at the Pafa headquarters in Ipoh July 25, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, July 25 — Perak FA (Pafa) have replaced Ahmad Shahrul Azhar Sofian as its honorary secretary with Abdul Aziz Yeop Jamaludin, who is also its vice-president.

The changes effective July 23 were announced by new Pafa president Hasnul Zulkarnain Abdul Munaim today.

He said his position authorised him to implement changes to the executive committee that included the said post.

Hasnul said the appointment was also agreed by the executive committee.

“Ahmad Shahrul will remain as the manager of Pafa. We did not terminate his contract as claimed in a viral social media message.

“The honorary secretary post is not a contractual job; it is through appointment. We hope Ahmad Shahrul will focus on managing the team until the end of the season,” he said.

Hasnul said the decision was made to allow Ahmad Shahrul focus completely on the team for the remaining Super League matches and the upcoming Malaysian Cup.

Rumours that Ahmad Shahrul, who is also the former captain of Perak FA from 2000 to 2008, was sacked drew intense criticism on social media, including claims of political interference as well as questions over the choice of Abdul Aziz.

Hasnul rejected both claims as well as rumours of a shakeup among coaching and technical staff next season.

“There is no decision on the matter and I want to make it clear that we at the executive committee will look after the welfare of the team and its administration.

“We will not be involved in the coaching and management of the players. We leave it to the coach and the manager of the team to handle it,” he said.