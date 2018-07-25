Fitbit ups the fashion factor with new CFDA-approved accessories line

PH5 Stripe Smartwatch Band for Fitbit Versa. — Picture courtesy of Fitbit

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25 — Wearables just got a lot more stylish, thanks to a new collection from Fitbit, designed in collaboration with the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA).

The brand has unveiled its ‘PH5 for Fitbit Versa Collection’, a line of accessories created for the Fitbit Versa smartwatch. The capsule features six different bands, including the line ‘Stripe Knit,’ inspired by PH5 founder Wei Lin’s love of marathons, the ‘Metallic Knit,’ which showcases a specialized knitting technique and metallic shimmer, and the ‘Rib Knit,’ a cheerful, textured design.

PH5 was chosen by Fitbit and the CFDA from five emerging fashion brands invited to submit accessory designs for the Versa. “I developed the accessories for Fitbit Versa to be fun and sporty, yet still be luxurious and convey an exclusive fashion statement,” said Wei Lin in a statement. “As a seven-time Ironman triathlete, my own passion for fitness played a vital role in developing the accessories, giving me the opportunity to create a new fashion experience rooted in health and wellness.”

“Working with PH5 on this project has been a lot of fun, and I’m thrilled to see their Fitbit Versa Collection concepts come to life,” added Tim Rosa, Chief Marketing Officer at Fitbit. “Their truly innovative use of knit materials, playful colourways and overall designs are functional, sporty and sexy.”

The PH5 for Fitbit Versa Collection is available now at Fitbit.com, with the ‘Stripe Knit’ design available exclusively at Target in the US. — AFP-Relaxnews