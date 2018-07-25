Do MCA and MIC think Umno’s Lokman is ‘model’ leader? Kit Siang asks

Lim asked MCA and MIC to state if they wished for Lokman’s victory even if the latter received aid from political rival PAS. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang today urged MCA and MIC to clarify their support for Datuk Lokman Noor Adam as the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition’s candidate for the Sungai Kandis poll.

Both BN parties have been noticeably absent from campaigning for the August 4 by-election for the Selangor state seat even after four days, though former coalition leader Datuk Seri Najib Razak sought to play down the issue today, attributing it to occupation with their internal affairs.

“The Barisan Nasional candidate for the Sungai Kandis by-election Lokman Noor Adam insists that he is not a racist but do MCA and MIC support his candidature and regard him as the model Umno leader they want in post-14th General Election?” Lim asked in a statement.

The Iskandar Puteri MP also asked MCA and MIC to state if they wished for Lokman’s victory even if the latter received aid from political rival PAS.

Lokman is taking on PKR’s Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni and independent candidate K. Murthy in a three-cornered fight for Sungai Kandis following the death of its representative Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei from cancer on July 2.

The Umno man has been playing the underdog and his party has sought appeal to the state seat’s largely Malay Muslim voters.

Lim also took a swipe MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong whom he noted has been vocal on certain issues, but silent on Najib’s charge over alleged misappropriation of funds from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, and a purported secret letter issued during the Pekan MP’s prime ministership seeking US government support through the Central Intelligence Agency.