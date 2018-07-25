Ding-dong ... it’s Netgear’s new smart Arlo Audio Doorbell

The new Arlo Audio Doorbell and Chime. — Picture courtesy of Netgear

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25 — Netgear has announced a new smart home product for its Arlo brand — wire-free Audio Doorbell and Chime.

Arlo, the smart-home security devices brand, is now at your front door, literally. The latest addition to the company’s portfolio of wireless security solutions is a wireless audio doorbell that aims to “modernise the traditional doorstep greeting,” said Pat Collins, senior vice president of Arlo products.

Designed with “DIY simplicity in mind,” in terms of installation, the doorbell, once fixed next to the front door, will alert users with a call when a guest rings the bell. Therefore, when away, the home owner can open a two-way conversation, via smartphone or tablet, or opt to send a pre-recorded message.

Meanwhile, the Arlo Chime accessory can be plugged in anywhere in the home to alert users that someone’s at the door. Volume, as well as melodies can be adjusted, and, for those with napping children or a desire for quiet time, there is also a Silent Mode.

While Arlo offers the option of seamlessly connecting the brand’s other products like its wireless cameras as well as its smart light for users to get comprehensive visuals on who is at the front door, for the Doorbell itself Arlo opted for audio-only unlike most smart doorbells, such as those from Nest or Ring, which come with a built-in camera,

All the extras can be managed through the Arlo App and users can also add Arlo Smart, which “delivers customised alerts and an e911 Emergency Call Service” to the home’s local emergency services “with a simple tap on their mobile device.”

The Arlo Audio Doorbell is powered by AA batteries and encased in a weather resistant exterior. It’s slated to arrive in retailers nationwide, in the US, later this fall. The price is yet to be announced. — AFP-Relaxnews