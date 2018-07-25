GST removal is why you’re no longer deputy minister, Ahmad Maslan told

A sign announcing the zero-rated GST change is seen at a supermarket. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The removal of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is not populism as Pakatan Harapan expressly promised this in its election manifesto, said Deputy Finance Minister Amiruddin Hamzah.

He added that the pact arrived at the decision after listening to the plight of the public, who had been financially burdened since the introduction of the GST in April 2015.

“The decision to zero-rate GST was not a populist move, but it is to ensure that the people would no longer be burdened by the tax.

“This is a promise we made in our election manifesto, and this is also the reason why Pontian, who used to sit on this side (of the House), is now sitting on the other side,” he said to former deputy finance minister Datuk Ahmad Maslan in Dewan Rakyat today.

Earlier, Ahmad asked why the government set up a fund that has only collected RM161 million in public donations to help pay down federal debt when it was foregoing over RM11 billion in revenue by suspending the consumption tax.

