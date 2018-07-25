Milk Makeup injects more shades into its ‘Blur Foundation’ series

Blur Liquid Matte Foundation by Milk — Picture courtesy of Milk

LOS ANGELES, July 25 — Milk Makeup is stepping up its foundation game with a slew of new shades.

The vegan beauty brand has announced via its Instagram Stories that it is adding eight new hues to its ‘Blur Foundation’ series, as well as eight new shades of its ‘Flex Concealer’. The move will bring the total number of foundation shades in the range to 24.

According to Allure, the new shades range from the very pale ‘Porcelain’ through to the very deep ‘Espresso,’ with plenty of fair, medium and dark hues in between. The new concealer shades will also correspond to the foundation colours. The new additions launched online at milkmakeup.com and sephora.com yesterday, and will be available in-store at Sephora from August 15.

Foundation is having a major beauty moment, as brands battle it out to prove that they offer the most diverse range of shades needed to find the perfect match. Labels such as TooFaced, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Huda Beauty, Maybelline and Neutrogena are just some of the companies that have risen to the challenge of offering shoppers more diversity when it comes to shade ranges, ingredients or cruelty-free formulas over the past year. Earlier this month, prestige brand Estée Lauder revealed that it would be expanding its ‘Double Wear Stay-In-Place Makeup’ line from 42 to 56 different hues, while NYX Cosmetics announced the imminent release of a new foundation series dubbed ‘Can’t Stop Won’t Stop,’ in an extensive 45 shades. — AFP-Relaxnews