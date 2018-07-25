In Sungai Kandis, Najib says no money, no problem

Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks to reporters during a walkabout with BN candidate Datuk Lokman Adam (left) this morning. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, July 25 — Barisan Nasional and Umno’s Sungai Kandis campaign is not necessarily doomed by the party’s inability to access funds frozen by anti-corruption investigators, said Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The former prime minister said his party will instead use the “friendly” approach to woo voters for BN candidate Datuk Lokman Adam.

“The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) may have frozen Umno’s accounts but that doesn’t mean we are going to lose.

“We are friendly and we are not spending lavishly as you can see from our tents and other arrangements in this election,” he told reporters during a walkabout here.

