Khalid Samad says Pakatan will ensure enough MPs show up for Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The government will take steps to ensure that absenteeism does not cause Parliament to be disrupted again like yesterday, Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad said today.

The Speaker had to temporarily adjourn proceedings yesterday as there were not enough federal lawmakers present to make quorum.

“We will ensure that the quorum will be maintained by the government,” Khalid said.

A minimum of 26 MPs must be in the Dewan Rakyat for proceedings to continue.

However, he noted that Pakatan Harapan has yet to appoint a parliamentary whip for backbenchers.

“After we have our backbencher chief and they (MPs) have instructions from him, we will ensure quorum is there,” he added.

