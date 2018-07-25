Samsung unintentionally reveals image of a 42mm rose gold Galaxy Watch

Fans will have to wait a while longer for the upcoming Galaxy Watch was spotted on Samsung’s own website in the US. — Reuters pic

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25 — On Monday the upcoming Galaxy Watch was spotted on Samsung’s own website in the US, yet again confirming its existence and giving a preview of its design.

First discovered and posted by CNET, the screenshot reveals a 42mm rose gold metal Galaxy Watch along with a product description. Positioned on a page next to the Gear S2, which is labeled with a price tag of US$299 (RM1,215) and a few specs, the latest wearable wasn’t priced, nor did it link to a product page. Since then the watch image has been removed from the website.

An FCC listing from July 18 already confirmed the existence and name of the device, as it appears on the back of the watch in the design. It is fair to presume that any specs revealed in the listing will apply to some if not all of the upcoming variants as the ‘SM-R8XX’ model number scheme is consistent throughout and was seen on the leaked image.

The Galaxy Watch looks set to come with 1.19-inch and 1.3-inch display sizes — whether they will feature the brand’s OLED displays remains to be seen.

Bluetooth-only or LTE and Bluetooth combined were the first two options detailed on the FCC listing, both with WiFi support (2.4GHz), however Droid-Life reports that a new WiFi-only model (codename Galileo) was also spotted. As for the LTE version, which would give the Galaxy Watch phone-like capabilities — such as calling — so far there’s support for AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint. So either the watches could be sold by the carriers or Samsung will sell them as unlocked devices.

Although likely to feature Samsung’s Exynos 7 Dual 7270 chip, this remains to be confirmed. The other rumours surrounding the watch — which began with an industry tipster’s tweet on July 6 — are that it will have the ability to measure blood pressure, a 470mAh battery, PLP package and new user experience features. None of these details have been confirmed, and it’s likely that Samsung fans will have to wait till the Galaxy Note 9 launch on August 9 (Unpacked Event) to find out more, as that’s the expected date for the Galaxy Watch unveiling. The company may also reveal the recently leaked Samsung Wireless Charger Duo — a 2 in 1 charging dock for a smartphone and Galaxy Watch, or two smartphones — at the event. — AFP-Relaxnews