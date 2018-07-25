‘Munafik 2’ trailer hits 2 million views in less than 24 hours of its release (VIDEO)

In addition to Syamsul, The Skop Productions film features Maya Karin, Nasir Bilal Khan, Datuk Rahim Razali, Fauzi Nawawi and Mawi among others. — Pic by Choo Choy May

PETALING JAYA, July 25 — The trailer for Munafik 2, the much-anticipated sequel to 2016 Malaysian horror film Munafik, was released on Monday, receiving over two million views on Facebook and YouTube in less than 24 hours of its release.

According to Sinar Harian, Syamsul Yusof’s upcoming film, which will hit cinemas nationwide on August 30, was met with positive reactions from supernatural horror fans not only in Malaysia but in neighbouring Indonesia as well.

Syamsul, who also plays the lead role in the film, expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support.

“The response we’ve received was incredible — the trailer reached over 80,000 views on YouTube and on Facebook, it reached two million views.

“It’s something extraordinary and I’m very grateful as I did not expect such an amazing response from Malaysian and foreign fans,” Syamsul said as quoted from a newspaper report.

In addition to Syamsul, The Skop Productions film features Maya Karin, Nasir Bilal Khan, Datuk Rahim Razali, Fauzi Nawawi and Mawi among others.

Munafik, which was released in Malaysia and Indonesia, collected RM17.04 million nationwide at the box office, making it the third highest-grossing Malaysian film to date.