Najib plays down MIC, MCA absence in Sungai Kandis

Najib said MIC and MCA were still regrouping and restructuring following BN’s defeat in the general election. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

SHAH ALAM, July 25 — MIC and MCA were not visibly helping the Barisan Nasional campaign in Sungai Kandis as both were preoccupied with internal matters, Datuk Seri Najib Razak claimed today.

The former prime minister, who was on a walkabout with BN candidate Datuk Lokman Adam this morning, said both parties were still regrouping and restructuring following the coalition’s defeat in the general election.

“MIC has changed its leadership but its deputy and vice presidents are not changed... so let’s give them time to address this,” he told reporters in between his walkabout.

MORE TO COME