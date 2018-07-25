Naza pledges RM1,000 to Tabung Harapan for each car sold

Nasarudin said that as a home-grown company, Naza has an obligation and responsibility to assist the country where it is able. — Picture courtesy of Naza

IPOH, July 25 — Naza Group will contribute RM1,000 to Tabung Harapan Malaysia for each car sold from among its stable from June 1 until Merdeka Day.

Naza Corporation Holdings Sdn Bhd group executive chairman and chief executive SM Nasarudin SM Nasimuddin said the group is proud to play its part by contributing to Tabung Harapan Malaysia as a responsible and patriotic corporate citizen.

“Our contribution is also our way of thanking the government of Malaysia for the stable economic and political landscape and most of all for the three-month tax holiday which has spurred sales of cars to achieve record levels this year,” he said.

He added that as a home-grown company, Naza has an obligation and responsibility to assist the country where it is able.

“Especially as we will soon celebrate our 61st anniversary of Merdeka and 55th Malaysia Day,” he added.

The group is an importer and distributor for a diverse range of international automotive brands such as Ferrari, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Peugeot, Citroën, DS and Kia in Malaysia.

Yesterday, the Finance Ministry disclosed that Tabung Harapan Malaysia has collected a total of RM161,896,353.60.

The fund was announced by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on May 30 for Malaysians to contribute towards the reduction of the country’s debts.