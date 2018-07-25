Teacher dies in Miri blaze

Miri Fire and Rescue Department chief Law Poh Kiong said the fire broke out at two living quarters which had eight occupants. — Picture via Facebook/DTTB

MIRI, July 25 — A female teacher perished while two other teachers suffered burns in a fire which broke out at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Batu Bungan housing quarters in Mulu early this morning.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department chief Law Poh Kiong said based on report received so far, one of the injured victims was identified as Syuhadah from SK Penghulu Baya Mallang while the other was only known as Siti Masrina.

“We have not identified the victim whose charred remains were found,” he said here today.

“The fire broke out at two living quarters which had eight occupants. During the incident five people were in the first house while three were occupying the quarters next door,” he said.

According to a witness the fire started from the living room of one of the quarters.

He said Fire and Rescue Department of the Civil Aviation Department (DCA) at Mulu Airport arrived at the scene at 5.40am and the blaze was completely extinguished by 6.34am,” adding that details on the victims have yet to be released.

It was learnt that before the incident a motivation camp was being held near the housing quarters for pupils from three primary schools namely SK Batu Bungan, SK Long Panai and SK Penghulu Baya Mallang. — Bernama