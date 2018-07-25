KL mayor welcomes FT Ministerial Council

Amin (left) says he welcomes the creation of the Federal Territories Ministerial Council. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — City Mayor Tan Sri Amin Nordin said today that he is very positive on the creation of the Federal Territories Ministerial Council.

“I welcome the move and together with the City Hall Advisory Board, it will ensure better management of the capital city,” said Amin at the CityNet cluster meeting at Grand Hyatt Hotel today.

The council was established to provide an avenue for the participation of members of parliaments in Kuala Lumpur when implementing plans and developments for the national capital.

The council mooted by FT Minister Khalid Samad is aimed at ensuring that the people’s voice was highlighted in the development planning of the capital, thus ensuring transparency and accountability.

The council would have higher authority and position than City Hall in making negotiations and decisions on any project in the city.

Prior to this, Khalid said there were many programmes implemented by City Hall, but were not known by Kuala Lumpur MPs as they were the opposition representatives.

On a separate matter, Amin declined to comment on the proposal for local council elections, saying it was up to politicians and lawmakers.