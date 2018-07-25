Sean Penn prepares for lift-off in Hulu’s ‘The First’ teaser (VIDEO)

Actor and author Sean Penn discusses his new book ‘Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff: A Novel’ in New York March 29, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 25 — An official teaser for the new space drama from Hulu has been released.

The original series from Beau Willimon (House of Cards) stars Sean Penn as astronaut Tom Hagerty, part of the first manned mission to visit Mars. Led by visionary Laz Ingram (Natascha McElhone), the crew must deal with the psychological and physical toll of their pioneering mission to space.

“Every human being who ever was lived out their lives on a mote of dust suspended in a sunbeam,” says Penn’s character, paraphrasing astronomer Carl Sagan.

Shots of the team preparing for their adventure are interspersed with a few images of the otherworldly skies. But “Any time people venture into the unknown, there is a cost”, ends the teaser.

LisaGay Hamilton, Hannah Ware, Keiko Agena, Rey Lucas, James Ransone, Anna Jacoby-Heron, Brian Lee Franklin, and Oded Fehr also star.

The First is a co-production between Hulu and the UK’s Channel 4. It will premiere September 14, 2018, on Hulu. — AFP-Relaxnews