Tighter rules for child marriages within month, says minister

Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa speaks to reporters at Universiti Malaya, Kuala Lumpur July 24, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The government will introduce more stringent procedures to temporarily curb marriages involving minors pending a permanent solution, Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa told Parliament today.

To be introduced inside of 30 days, the procedures are aimed at discouraging or limiting child marriages while authorities evaluate Shariah and state laws in order to draft legistation that will end the controversial practice for good.

“This is just something for the short term. In the long term, child marriages should be banned,” said the minister in charge of religious affairs.

MORE TO COME