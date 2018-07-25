Bradley Cooper’s ‘A Star is Born’ will premiere at Venice Film Festival

Director Clint Eastwood (left) and actor Bradley Cooper together at the Oscar Nominees Luncheon, in February 2015. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 25 — Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut will get its world premiere in an out-of-competition screening at the 75th Venice Film Festival, held August 29 to September 8, the festival organisers have announced.

With the festival’s official selection due to be announced today, July 25, the Venice Film Festival has already been whetting the industry’s appetites with news of the upcoming edition. After revealing that Damien Chazelle’s First Man will open the Italian film festival, it has now confirmed that A Star is Born will have a world premiere in an out-of-competition screening, August 31.

For his directorial debut, Cooper has cast himself alongside Lady Gaga in a remake of the Hollywood classic. Cooper’s version is set in the world of country music, telling the story of a seasoned musician, Jackson Maine, who meets and falls in love with a struggling upcoming artist called Ally. As Ally’s career takes off, their relationship suffers.

The movie opens October 5 in US theatres.

The 75th Venice Film Festival will pay homage to the actress Vanessa Redgrave, who will receive a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. The British actress is joined by David Cronenberg, who will also receive this prestigious prize this year. The pair follow 2017 winners, Jane Fonda and Robert Redford. — AFP-Relaxnews