TNT orders ‘Constance’ pilot produced by Robert Downey Jr

LOS ANGELES, July 25 — TNT has ordered its first drama pilots of 2018, one of which is Constance, a comedy-drama laced with dark humour, starring Elisabeth Shue and produced by Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr is producing a pilot of a new show called Constance for the US TV network TNT. Elisabeth Shue takes the title role as Constance Young, a former beauty queen who is now a small-town bureaucrat. After the mysterious death of her husband, Constance’s life is turned upside down, and she soon realises that she and her family are facing financial ruin. As well as cooking the books at City Hall, Constance turns to the competitive world of direct-sales cosmetics.

Constance echoes new dramas Insatiable, from Netflix, and Queen America, from Facebook Watch, with its beauty pageant theme. Catherine Zeta-Jones plays a ruthless pageant coach in the Facebook show, while Debby Ryan is a bullied high school student who ends up competing in beauty pageants in Insatiable. The latter show has recently faced backlash due to accusations of “fat shaming”.

Constance isn’t the only pilot on order at the American network. TNT has also ordered Beast Mode, inspired by the legendary boxing trainer Ann Wolfe. The show tells the story of a brilliant but damaged woman. Despite the qualities that make her an excellent trainer, her “kill or be killed” mentality causes problems in her day-to-day life. — AFP-Relaxnews