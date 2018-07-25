Mac Miller drops new single, announces North American tour

Mac Miller’s ‘Swimming’ is out August 3. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 25 — Rapper Mac Miller has just shared the funky new track What’s the Use? from his August LP Swimming, while sharing details of a North American fall tour in support of the album.

What’s the Use follows on from the track Self-Care, which Miller shared when announcing that his album was on the way.

That LP, Swimming, is due out August 3, and Miller is set to support it with a string of North American tour dates featuring Thundercat and Atlanta rapper J.I.D. Their trek kicks off October 27 in San Francisco and runs through to a December 9 show in Seattle. — AFP-Relaxnews