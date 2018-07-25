Ariana Grande shares behind-the-scenes clip for ‘God is a Woman’

Singer Ariana Grande performs during the March for Our Lives Rally in Washington, DC on March 24, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 25 — Ariana Grande takes viewers behind the scenes of her video for God is a Woman in a new film featuring its director, Dave Meyers.

Grande includes several selfie videos within the nine-minute film, at one point gushing about Madonna’s contribution to the video, and her new fiancé Pete Davidson also makes an appearance.

The clip opens with Meyers offering some background on the video’s concept and the making of it.

“There’s no reason that we shouldn’t understand the power of a thinking woman, and it seems like that’s what people are afraid of these days,” he says.

God is a Woman appears on Grande’s forthcoming album Sweetener, which is out August 17. — AFP-Relaxnews