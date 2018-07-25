Elton John inspired by friends among AIDS victims

British musician Elton John raises his fist as he delivers a news conference at the 22nd International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2018), the largest HIV/AIDS-focused meeting in the world, in Amsterdam July 24, 2018. — AFP pic

AMSTERDAM, July 25 — For Elton John, the fight against AIDS is personal. And infuriating.

Announcing new initiatives yesterday to halt the spread of HIV, the immune system-wrecking virus that causes AIDS, the singer remembered loved ones among 35 million people lost to the epidemic to date.

“I lost so many friends to AIDS in the 1980s when it was the most horrific death possible and there was no cure and no compassion and nobody seemed to care,” the megastar performer told AFP at the 22nd International AIDS Conference in Amsterdam.

He regrets having done “very little” at the time, and said he wants to make up for that.

“At that time I took a lot of drugs. I had a problem. And you know when you take drugs you don’t see the situation very clearly.”

Not content with having given “a couple of concerts” and making a record (“That’s what friends are for”) to raise money for AIDS charity, John said “I felt so guilty that I hadn’t done enough.”

Looking forward to the anniversary of his 28th year sober, he insisted he “wanted to do something that I felt I should do ... to make up for lost time, and that was to do something for people with HIV/AIDS.”

Dressed in typically flamboyant fashion in a lilac suit and bold flowered shirt, orange-striped socks and an AIDS ribbon pinned to his lapel, the artist railed against persistent homophobia.

‘Really angry’

His gaze firm through his round, rose-tinted glasses, John did not shy away from colourful language in expressing his frustration.

“I’m so angry about being a gay person that is just, you know considered ‘less than’ by these people,” he said of the situation in eastern Europe and central Asia — a region where HIV infections have grown by 30 per cent since 2010.

“I hate the situation in Russia,” the veteran AIDS activist said. “I’m really angry about it. Having said that, there has to be a little anger in what we do. We have no anger about this disease.”

The singer recommitted his Elton John AIDS Foundation to boosting HIV prevention and treatment for people in eastern Europe.

Many are driven onto society’s fringes, some to hide their homosexuality, others their intravenous drug use in countries where it is nigh-impossible to find clean needles considered key to stopping HIV spread.

“Eastern Europe has been a neglected place and it’s very homophobic, the LGBT community have a very hard time there,” John said.

No boycott

“I’m an LGBT person myself, I hope by being that kind of person I can help their situation by showing an interest in what they’re going through, telling them that they are supported from a long way away.”

Boycotting such countries would be a mistake, the multiple award winner said.

“I honestly don’t think it’s very productive because you have to give people support.

“If you’re a singer or an actor or whatever, or someone who ... people look up to and can talk to you, then it’s important to go and listen to their problems and to sympathise with them and to try and do as much for them as you ... possibly can.” — AFP