Mind-controlled installation coming to London's Design Museum

Rendering of the mind-powered airship to fly in the Design Museum's atrium for the London Design Festival. — Picture courtesy of Loop.pH

LONDON, July 25 — The Design Museum in London has revealed it will be letting visitors power an airship with their minds this September as the city hosts the London Design Festival.

For eight days during the festival, the Design Museum's atrium will house the interactive, site-specific installation called “Mind Pilot,” to be animated by the London-based spatial laboratory Loop.pH.

Visitors will have the chance to pilot the textile airship using the “power and focus” of their minds. One visitor at a time will be connected via headset to a series of personal monitoring devices that will detect heart rate and brain activity, in turn controlling the robotics that move the balloon.

According to the Design Museum, the installation aims to encourage the idea of an inclusive future, when thought control may serve as a powerful tool for people of varying physical ability.

The London Design Festival will be held in venues and institutions around the city from September 15-23.— AFP-Relaxnews