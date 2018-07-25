US calls for end to violence in Nicaragua, early elections

A relative cries next to the coffin of Bryan Picado, who died during clashes with member of Nicaragua's Special Forces in the Sandino neighbourhood in Jinotega, Nicaragua July 24, 2018.. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, July 25 — US Vice President Mike Pence yesterday called on embattled Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega to put a stop to months of deadly unrest that has left nearly 300 people dead and call early elections.

“State-sponsored violence in Nicaragua is undeniable. Ortega’s propaganda fools no one and changes nothing,” Pence said on Twitter, putting the death toll at “350+” and placing blame on the government.

“The US calls on the Ortega government to end the violence NOW and hold early elections — the world is watching!”

On Monday, the 72-year-old Ortega told Fox News that he planned to serve out his term until 2021 despite protester calls for him to step down after three months of violence in the central American country.

“To move up the elections would create instability, insecurity and make things worse,” Ortega said.

The unrest began in April as a protest movement over a pension reform that has since been dropped.

But that anger mushroomed into a broad campaign against Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, who are accused by critics of running a corrupt left-wing dictatorship. — AFP