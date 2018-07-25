Amazon Alexa can now adjust your Echo's equaliser

The Amazon Echo. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25 — New equaliser and sound mode controls are coming to select Alexa devices, allowing users to simply tell their speakers to ‘crank up the bass’ or ‘set sport mode’.

More households are adopting smart speakers, often having multiple devices dotted around for easy listening in every room. To control the settings, such as volume or bass, most devices require users to open an app or tap the speaker, however Amazon has come up with a way to boost and simplify the playback experience through voice command.

This week Amazon announced its new equaliser and sound mode controls for select Alexa-enabled devices, allowing its US customers to personalise the tone of their audio through speech. Supported speakers will include the brand’s own Echo family, as well as a few third-party options, such as the new Sonos Beam and Polk Command Bar.

“Alexa, crank up the bass,” “Alexa, turn up treble,” or “Alexa, set TV mode.”

It’s as easy as that.

There are three supported bands (Bass, Midrange, Treble) that define audio frequency ranges, and different devices can be set to different outputs to achieve the right sound. Those who take their movies seriously may like to be able to set the front-facing speaker to ‘Bass’ and another to ‘Treble’ for a more immersive experience.

Once the EQ is set to the listeners’ preference, they will remain that way for any audio played subsequently. What sounded great during the movie may not be as suitable for a podcast? — this can again be changed with a simple command.

Five preset modes make it easy for those who aren’t audiophiles to get the right settings depending on what they are listening to — movie, music, night, sport and TV.

The developer blog, which details the new functions that are coming soon, does not state when or if this will be made available outside of the US in the near future. — AFP-Relaxnews