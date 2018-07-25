Ritz-Carlton tops hotel guest satisfaction survey 2018

Satisfied customers of the Ritz-Carlton helped the luxury hotel brand earn 14 more points from last year. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 25 — Luxury hotel brand the Ritz-Carlton outperformed its North American competition in the latest edition of the JD Power survey to earn the highest guest satisfaction scores in its category and the highest score in the report overall.

In the 22nd edition of the JD Power North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index, satisfied customers of the Ritz-Carlton helped the luxury hotel brand earn 14 more points from last year, to score 902 on a 1,000-point scale.

It's the fourth year in a row that the brand has been able to maintain the top spot.

Not far behind, however, is the Four Seasons, followed by JW Marriott.

Guests who are less First Class and more economy class, meanwhile, may want to note the results of the midscale segment, which is topped by Wingate by Wyndham, followed by La Quinta Inns & Suites and Best Western.

The ranking is based on the answers of 55,000 hotel guests who stayed at a hotel between May 2017 and May 2018. Respondents are asked to evaluate their experience across seven key factors: reservation, check-in and check-out process, guest room, food and beverage offerings, hotel services, facilities, room rates and fees.

The report also offers insight into the details and amenities that guests value over others.

For example, while the presence of a large flat-screen television is worth an additional 12-points, rooms that came with a tablet saw a 47-point increase.

The report also found that providing authentic, local experiences — be it through room décor, facilities, food and beverage — can likewise lift overall guest satisfaction levels.

Here are the top winners in each segment category:

Luxury: The Ritz-Carlton (for fourth consecutive year)

Upper Upscale: Kimpton Hotels

Upscale: Hilton Garden Inn (for third consecutive year)

Upper Midscale: Drury Hotels (for 13th consecutive year)

Midscale: Wingate by Wyndham (for fourth consecutive year)

Economy: Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham

Upper Extended Stay: Staybridge Suites (for second consecutive year)

Extended Stay: Home2 Suites by Hilton — AFP-Relaxnews